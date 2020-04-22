Lancaster City Takeout Bingo promotes safe way to support local businesses

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Lancaster Office of Promotion and the Lancaster City Alliance recently released a bingo card to promote a safe and fun way to continue supporting local shops and restaurants amid the coronavirus shutdown.

“I am proud of the way our community has rallied around our small businesses, however, they continue to need our support,” Mayor Danene Sorace said. “The bingo card is a fun way to shop and dine in Lancaster while still obeying the social distancing and stay at home orders during this time,” said Sorace.

The first of four total bingo cards features city restaurants offering takeout.

Those who are looking to play and compete should order from the stores listed on the card to complete a vertical, horizontal, or diagonal line. Once the card is completed, participants are qualified to submit to a raffle for $50 in “Downtown Dollars.”

The first two bingo cards will feature restaurants and the next two cards will feature Lancaster City retail shops.

How to Play: