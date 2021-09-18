Lancaster City taxi driver found guilty for 2018 sexual assault of passenger

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster City taxi driver was found guilty and could face up to 12 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman after driving her home back in 2018, according to the Lancaster County DA’s Office.

Jesus Rosario, 55, was found guilty by a jury Wednesday on charges of Sexual Assault and Indecent Assault after a three-day trial. The DA’s Office says the verdict came after seven hours of deliberation.

In July 2018, Rosario picked up the woman to take her home to her Upper Leacock Township apartment around 3 a.m. Rosario then invited himself into her home to help carry her stuff in and assaulted her afterward.

Assistant District Attorney Amy Muller argued Rosario’s bail be increased after the verdict was reached but Judge Thomas Sponaugle denied the request. Rosario will remain free pending sentencing, during which he’ll face a pre-sentence investigation and sexually violent predator assessment.