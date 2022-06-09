LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A local non-profit is teaming up with the City of Lancaster, hosting listening sessions on the city’s plans to address climate change.

Lancaster is developing its comprehensive plan and wants input from the community about what’s important. That is why they are holding a series of listening sessions on climate change. Thursday evening will be when the first in-person event will be held.

There will be a presentation on how the city can prepare for climate change. Then, people will be able to share their opinions on climate solutions for transportation, buildings, and green spaces.

In the past, the city announced a number of plans, including getting all the electricity in city-owned and operated facilities from renewable resources by 2025.

The first session is being held Thursday, June 9 at the Community Mennonite Church of Lancaster from 7 p.m to 8:30 p.m.