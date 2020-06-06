Lancaster City officials announce policing changes

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Demonstrators held a meeting with Lancaster City leaders on Friday — calling for change and an end to police brutality.

That call was answered after officials announced that substantial changes will be made, and include:

Banning of chokeholds

Intervention protocol when another officer escalates a situation or if someone is in danger

Reporting all police disciplinary action to city council

Required de-escalation training every other year

Annual crisis intervention training

Protesters say those changes are a start but the only way to end police brutality is to keep their foot on the gas and continuing conversations with the community.

Over the past week, the tension in Lancaster has been straining — to help amend that, a barbecue is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Sunday outside the police station.