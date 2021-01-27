Lancaster City to provide financial assistance to small businesses with grant program

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — In Lancaster, there’s an additional $3 million to help some small businesses who have struggled through the pandemic. Through the Lancaster City Revitalization and Improvement Zone Grant Program, local businesses can apply for financial support.

The money helps is available to help businesses with less than 30 employees.

In order to apply for the money, businesses must be in the Lancaster City Revitalization and Improvement Zone. The application deadline to apply for money must be submitted by Friday, Jan. 29.

To apply to the grant program, visit the city’s application page.

