Lancaster City to take zero-tolerance stance on illegal use of fireworks

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Lancaster is making it clear that it will not stand for the illegal use of fireworks.

The Lancaster Bureau of Police reminds residents that it is illegal to set off fireworks from public property and within 150 feet of an occupied building.

In response, police will be sending out patrols along with manning a phone number for residents to report illegal use of fireworks at 717-664-1180

The zero-tolerance stance comes after numerous neighbor complaints both to the police and the Mayor.

More information on Lancaster City’s fireworks laws can be found through the link here.