LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic (LCPC) has renovated and renamed its building located on North Lime Street in Lancaster.

On Sunday, May 15, there was a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the reopening of the building, which has now been renamed The Sam and Dena Lombardo Health Pavilion.

The clinic raised $4,561,425 to help with the renovations. Some of the renovations included a brand new paint scheme, an atrium, and a new elevator.

According to its website, the LCPC is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of infants, children, and adults with craniofacial conditions resulting from birth defects, trauma, and disease.

The clinic was founded and established in 1938, and it is the oldest clinic in the world devoted to the care of children born with cleft lips and palates, and other craniofacial anomalies regardless of their ability to pay.

It was founded by orthodontist Dr. Herbert K. Cooper on the first floor of his home at 24 N. Lime Street.