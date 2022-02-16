Lancaster Co. college seeing record number of applicants

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Elizabethtown College is seeing a record number of applicants after seeing a slight dip in recent years.

With more in-person events, the college expects this momentum to continue. They say they are on track to see the largest class in more than five years.

They have removed some barriers for a lot of students looking to apply, including being test-optional, which has helped with the uptick.

Their latest accepted students day saw its largest crowd ever.

“Once they come to campus though and they see it for themselves, they almost can’t believe that ‘wow you can come to a place like E-town, get an amazing degree, go on and do great things.’ But your mentored and guided throughout the whole way,” Vice President for Enrollment Management John Champoli said.

The college will continue to accept applicants through May 1.