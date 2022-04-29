COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Columbia, Lancaster County has been arrested and charged with dealing fentanyl, as well as methamphetamine.

Sadi A. Corretger, 31, of the 200 block of South Fifth Street faces two counts of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

On April 5, at around 6:20 a.m., authorities executed three search warrants that were related to Corretger. He was taken into custody at a home in the 100 block of Melrose Lane in the city of Lancaster.

When Corretger was arrested, officers found 62 grams of fentanyl, 46 grams of meth, an electric grinder, a scale, and $220.

Another warrant was executed at a home in the 2400 block of Rob Drive in Mount Joy, Lancaster County. At that location, 24 grams of fentanyl, packaging materials, and $1,081 were seized.

In total, 86 grams of fentanyl with a street value of $28,000 and 46 grams of meth, with a street value of $4,600 were recovered.

Courtesy of the Lancaster Co. District Attorney

Courtesy of the Lancaster Co. District Attorney

“This investigation took a significant amount of drugs off our streets through a collaborative effort between our Drug Task Force, the Office of the Attorney General, and multiple other police departments,” District Attorney Heather Adams said. “In 2021, fentanyl or fentanyl-laced drugs accounted for 84% of drug overdose deaths in Lancaster County. My office will vigorously prosecute defendants such as this, who sell this substance on our streets.”

“Fentanyl is a deadly drug that has rapidly replaced heroin as the dominant opioid in Pennsylvania largely because of its cost. We know doses are being sold on the street for as little as 79 cents – less than a pack of gum. As we are losing 14 Pennsylvanians each day to drug overdoses, the defendant is charged with peddling this poison into the community with total disregard for the consequences,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “We have taken four million doses of fentanyl off our streets since 2017, and my office remains committed to working with our local law enforcement partners to shut down these dangerous, illegal trafficking operations, and save lives.”

Corretger admitted the drugs were his in an interview after his arrest. He is being held in the Lancaster County Prison, and bail has been set at $100,000.