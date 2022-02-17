Lancaster Co. expands mental health services

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County is tackling mental health head-on, expanding services at an important moment. For Blueprints CEO Christopher Dresibach, this is nothing new.

“We’ve been doing mental health crisis response for law enforcement for the last year or so,” Christopher Dreisbach, CEO of Blueprints for Addiction Recovery said.

Partnering with the county is an opportunity to continue the work, embedding peer counselors who will help crisis workers respond to mental health emergencies.

“People who have gone through crises personally and come out the other side and in a better place when you have them on the scene with the crisis workers oftentimes, that’ll be the magic team that you need,” Dreisbach said.

The county isn’t stopping there, introducing a free confidential phone service, called Warm Line run by Recovery InSight.

“We’re hearing just having a connection, having someone’s voice on the other end to talk to has been very beneficial across the country,” Diana Fullem, founder, and CEO of Recovery InSight said.

This could not have happened without passionate advocates, who say the funding just wasn’t there. For now, Dreisbach says mental health is nothing to be ashamed of.

“Reach out for help. Reach out to the providers in the county. Reach out to the county BHDS. Reach out to the crisis line. Reach out to the Warm Line, reach out to Blueprints. Just reach out. Somebody, anybody,” he added.

You can contact the Lancaster County Warm Line at (717) 945-9976 or the mental health crisis hotline at (717) 394-2631.