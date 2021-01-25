Lancaster Co. fire chief speaks out after firetruck overturns Sunday evening

MASTERSONVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The chief of a Lancaster County fire department says it was an unusual experience having to rescue his own guys after their fire truck flipped over.

On Monday, abc27 News got a first look at Mastersonville fire truck involved in a wreck.

The crew was heading to a barn fire Sunday morning when the truck overturned. All four firefighters who were in it had to be taken to the hospital, but are now home recovering Monday evening.

The chief of the department says it was his own crew who had to pull them from the wreckage.

“You would think as a fireman you would get used to pulling people out of vehicles at accidents, but this is a different scenario and totally different ballgame when the guys have fire gear on and you’re pulling them out of your own firetruck,” Mastersonville Fire Chief Jeff Siegrist said.

The crash is still under investigation.