Lancaster Co. house raided for the second time in eight months

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A house in Lancaster County has been raided yet again with more illegal drugs and firearms being found the second time around.

The Lancaster County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a house in the 600 block of Poplar Street in Lancaster. Inside they found and seized marijuana, cocaine, a stolen nine-millimeter firearm, $10,000 and drug paraphernalia.

Steven Gonzalez-Morales was taken into custody on Thursday, May 6. The 20-year-old is being held in Lancaster County Prison on $10,000 bail. On multiple charges including possession with intent to distribute.

A search warrant was served at the same house about eight months ago where the task force found 11 pounds of marijuana, three firearms, and almost $8,000. Gonzalez-Morales was then charged with two counts of felony possession and subsequent gun charges, he was released on bail.

