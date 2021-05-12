Lancaster Co. lawyer disbarred after alleged threats to kill wife and government officials

HARRISBURG, pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County lawyer and longtime Akron borough solicitor who was indicted for allegedly threatening to kill senators, has been disbarred on consent from the Bar of this Commonwealth on Wednesday.

The announcement came from the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania months after Kenelm Shirk, 71, was stopped by Pa. State Police at the Sheetz near Shippensburg in late January.

Shirk was allegedly on his way to Washington D.C. when Police in Cornwall, where Shirk lives, began looking for him after his wife called to report her husband had threatened her life and was planning to attack government officials in the nation’s capital.

During the stop, police uncovered firearms and ammunition while searching his car. Shirk was taken into custody and charged with two counts of making terroristic threats.