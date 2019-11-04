Lancaster Co. man facing charges for sexually, physically assaulting juveniles

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lititz man is facing multiple counts of felonies and misdemeanors for sexually and physically assaulting juvenile victims.

Michael Kauffman, 38, is charged with rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary indecent sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, endangering the welfare of a child, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, reckless endangering, simple assault and harassment.

The incidents occurred between January 2011 and January 2017.

Kauffman was taken into custody on an arrest warrant and arraigned in front of Judge Mark Martin, where bail was set for $250,000 monetary.

Kauffman did not post bail and remains in Cumberland County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 18.