Lancaster Co. Senate Republicans discuss COVID-19 mass vax plan in tele-town hall

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m., Senators Scott Martin (R-13) and Ryan Aument (R-36) will discuss Lancaster County’s COVID-19 mass vaccination plan in a telephone town hall meeting.

In addition to the state Senators, healthcare experts from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and the Senate Health and Human Services Committee will join the town hall to answer COVID-19 vaccine questions.

“The tele-town hall format encourages community residents to participate in a discussion on the issues without the need to travel throughout the region,” the Senate Republicans said in a release.

Specifically, Dr. Michael Ripchinski, Chief Clinical Officer for Penn Med, Lancaster Co. Commissioner Ray DiAgostino, and Senate HHS Committee Executive Director Joan Bradbury will be in attendance with Martin and Aument.

To register to participate in the tele-town hall, visit Senator Aument or Senator Martin’s websites.

The state Senators’ websites also contain an audio stream of the event. Lancaster County participants can stream the tele-town hall via Facebook on Senator Aument and Senator Martin’s pages, as well.

The Senate Republicans remind participants that asking questions is not required and participants who register for the event can simply listen to the discussion.