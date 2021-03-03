Lancaster Co. Sheriff’s deputies to sport body cameras

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies will soon sport body cameras. On Wednesday, Lancaster Co. Commissioners approved purchasing 20 body cameras for the officers as a way to increase transparency in law enforcement.

Sheriff Chris Leppler says the cameras will go to the deputies who work outside the courthouse.

“Primarily in our civil division, in our transport division, in our warrants division and our K-9 division,” Sheriff Leppler said.

Eventually, every county employee who carries a gun may wear body cameras, as well, but the plan is currently on hold.

