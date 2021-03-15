Lancaster Co. State Senators push for legislation to help small businesses

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A number of Republican State Senators are pushing for legislation they say would help small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The package of bills includes no-interest loans, tax credits, license fee waivers and property tax deductions.

Lancaster County Senator Ryan Aument (R-Lancaster) is leading the group pushing for small business help.

“If we are to restore Pennsylvania we must prioritize Pennsylvania small businesses,” Senator Aument said.

Legislators made their announcement in front of the Bulls Head Public House in Lititz, Lancaster County.