Lancaster commissioner suggests changes in response to protests

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Eliza Booth, an organizer from Lancaster Stands Up, has been pushing alongside protesters for change following the death of George Flloyd.

“What we would like to see happen, is some of the money that’s being spent on police go towards social work,” Booth said.

Booth is now watching what Lancaster County does after Commissioner Craig Lehman suggested three changes from Lancaster County Government.

Lehman has proposed the county begin ongoing anti-bias training for its nearly 2,000 employees, require body cameras for all county employees who carry firearms and reverse a 2017 decision to encrypt police communications.

“A day of racial training or racial equality training is not going to move things in the way they need to be moved in this country,” Booth said.

Booth told ABC27 that she is encouraged though that the proposals are being talked about.

“We should have already had been in these kinds of talks, but this where the country is now,” Booth said. “The country is now paying attention to the uprisings and outcries for change to happen and I’m glad people are listening now.”

Other commissioners have said the proposals are worth talking about further.

Booth is planning eight Black Lives Matter rallies this weekend to continue to draw attention to changes she says are still needed.

“We see there is a problem and we are calling it out and we’re calling for reform,” Booth said.