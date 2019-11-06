Lancaster commissioners facing pressure to finance drug task force

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster County Association of Township Supervisors has sent a strong signal about the drug task force.

The association, made up of 40 townships in Lancaster County, voted Monday unanimously to have commissioners do more to support the task force.

“If you talk about things going on in Lancaster County, or any state right now, with the drug epidemic, this has to move right to the top of the list,” Lest Houck, the secretary-treasurer of the county townships’ association, said.

As it stands, the task force is funded by county commissioners, voluntary contributions from municipalities, and drug forfeiture money.

Critics say the current funding model is not sustainable because municipalities are not required to make steady payments.

The township supervisors association believes the county commissioners need to find answers to funding the shortfall.

“(We need) a dedicated funding source every year,” Houck said.

County Commissioner Josh Parsons says he is not against adding more money to support the task force but maintains that the district attorney is responsible for finding where the money goes.

“The drug task force is a budget item in the district attorney’s office budget,” Parsons said. “During my time, this board’s time, the district attorney’s office budget has gone from around $6-million to $8-million. There’s no other department that’s seen that kind of financial support.”

Parsons and other commissioners have battled with Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman over how he spends drug forfeiture funds.

Commissioners have questioned Stedman’s use of funds on leasing a vehicle. Hock said he doesn’t have an issue with that.

Stedman, who is running for judge, will be replaced as Lancaster County District Attorney.

Both candidates for district attorney, Republican Heather Adams, and Democrat Hobie Crystle, have expressed support for continued funding for the drug task force.