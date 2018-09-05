Lancaster countians told to report flood damage

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - People in Lancaster County with property damage from Friday's flooding are urged to file a report.

The Lancaster County Emergency Management office said collecting damage reports from residents in the first step in receiving a presidential disaster declaration.

Any property owner with damage should report it to their local municipality. A form to report the damage can be found at www.lancema.us.

Anyone looking for help with cleanup can call 211 to get connected with volunteer groups that are offering free assistance.