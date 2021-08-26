Lancaster County 911 Center in desperate need of dispatchers

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Staffing shortages are rampant in many industries including one many of us take for granted.

The Lancaster County 911 Center is currently hiring dispatchers. More than just answering calls, dispatchers are a lifeline. During an emergency, they make sure you get exactly the kind of help you need, as soon as you need it.

“We’re the first point of contact for when they are in an emergency. The industry says that we are the first, first responders, so being the first person the person is talking to. They are dependent on you to get them the help they need in the proper way,” Lancaster County-wide Communications 911 Training Supervisor, Sara Float said.

There’s a job fair and open house at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center in Manheim. It is on Tuesday, August 31 from 6-8 p.m.