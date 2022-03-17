LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A group of advocates and faith leaders will make a push for bail reform. They will bring their concerns to the Lancaster County Prison Board meeting Thursday morning.

Their concern is that some people are committing small non-violent crimes, are given bail they could never pay, and end up in prison while they await trial.

The group says bail is supposed to be a tool to make sure people appear in court and it should not be used as a punishment. But, it is in many cases. So, they are calling for change, asking the Lancaster County Prison Board to improve the bail system by doing the following:

allowing defendants to have a lawyer at bail hearings

making magisterial district judges state in writing why a less restrictive alternative was not ordered

start up a panel that can review jail committments

have the county order an analysis of who is jailed before trial and for how long.

Organizers will have a prayer vigil this morning at 8 a.m. at Binns Park and they will attend the board meeting after at 9:15 a.m. at the county government building.