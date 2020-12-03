Lancaster County animal shelter damaged after Tuesday afternoon fire

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged a Lancaster animal shelter on Tuesday. Around 3 p.m., a volunteer for the Organization for Responsible Care of Animals found flames on the second floor.

With the help of neighbors and ORCA volunteers, the majority of the animals were taken out of the building safely. Inside the building were wounded or abandoned animals, and employees scrambling to find where the smoke was coming from.

Outside, people walking by saw what was happening and came through the door.

“It’s amazing to me that they would run into a building that was on fire just to grab and save animals and that was absolutely wonderful,” said Tracy Mendenhall, an ORCA Humane police officer.

ORCA says they kept finding kittens behind filing cabinets and rescued nearly all of them. All but one cat made it out alive.

The second floor of the ORCA building had extensive fire damage, and the first floor had water damage. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

ORCA continues their search for a new building following Tuesday’s events.