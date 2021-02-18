Lancaster County announced hospitality business grant access

Lancaster Chamber announced on Thursday that they are receiving $6,181,069 from Governor Wolf’s $145 million hospitality fund to help local hospitality businesses in Lancaster County.

The portal for the grant application will open on March 8 and close on March 19 and will reopen in May if all funds aren’t utilized in the first round of grants. This program is offered in partnership with the County of Lancaster, the Lancaster Chamber, and the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County.

Lancaster County based private for-profit hospitality businesses must meet the following criteria to qualify for the grant:

300 total employees by full-time equivalent (FTE) or fewer during calendar year 2019 and a tangible net worth of $15 million or less.

Entities must have sustained a minimum annual revenue decline of 25% or quarterly revenue loss of 25% or greater in any quarter when comparing quarterly revenue between 2019 and 2020.

The legislation requires grant recipients to operate within the Commonwealth of PA and have a NAICS designation within the accommodation sector (721) or Food Services and Drinking Places subsector (722). These are the ONLY eligible NAICS code, as reported on the 2019 business tax return.

Businesses must not be permanently closed at the time of application and the time of check disbursement.

Applicants will be required to submit a W-9, 2019 tax return, and other financial/payroll information at the time of application.

The amount of a company’s awarded grant will be based on their company size.