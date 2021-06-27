Lancaster County arsonist arrested for April barn fire

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County man has been charged for arson in East Earl Township.

East Earl Township Police Department arrested Jonathan Yoder, 18, of Narvon on charges of Arson, Criminal Conspiracy, Burglary, Causing or Risking a Catastrophe, and Agricultural Vandalism.

Allegations say Yoder intentionally started a fire on April 8 around 2:30 a.m. on a barn on the 200 block of Bridgeville Road. The barn contained hay and two John Deere vehicles, a harvester and a tractor.

Police say the fire endangered the lives of 115 firefighters from 15 departments in a blaze that took six hours to extinguish. The fire caused a $500,000 loss. Initial investigation found it was most likely an intentional act of arson.

On Friday, police say they received a tip that led to Yoder’s arrest. Yoder admitted to starting the blaze on Saturday.

Yoder was arraigned at $1,000,000 bail on Sunday. He was then committed to Lancaster County Prison after being unable to post bail.

Police say more arrests are anticipated in the case.