Lancaster County-based manufacture expanding, adding 50+ jobs

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) A Lancaster County concrete manufacturing company is expanding its plant in East Cocalico Township. The project will help them add dozens of jobs.

Construction at High Concrete Group has already started. The project is expected to be completed in 2020.

Leaders plan on adding 50-70 new positions.

High Concrete Group has produced material for 1200 Intrepid in Philadelphia and the Statue of Liberty Museum in New York.

The company had some open positions now. Applicants can apply online.