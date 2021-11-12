Lancaster County-born Taylor Chip grows into nationally-known cookie company

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local couple has taken their love of sweets to build a nationally-known cookie company. But their focus is local.

On their website, Taylor Chip says they’re real happy people making really big cookies. And Sara and Dougie Taylor’s story is just as sweet as the treats they sell.

Many desserts are made with love, and Taylor Chip Cookies are no exception.

“We were dating as something fun to do on date night, or something fun to do later in the evening, too we were like, let’s bake cookies,” Sara said.

During their first try, however, they didn’t turn out quite right.

“They turned out super flat.. crispy… just not a good cookie,” Sara said.

But with time and persistence, Sara and Dougie’s relationship grew and so did their cookies.

“We made them really big because we were getting married and we wanted it as a wedding favor,” Dougie said. “We thought maybe they’re just being nice but then we got a couple of orders and just from there we started thinking maybe we actually have something, who knows?”

In 2018, the Taylors were given an opportunity to open a market stand to sell their cookies. And things were going well until the pandemic, forcing them to go out on their own after the landlord shut it down.

The Taylors opened two locations in Lancaster County and began shipping nationwide, saying they have almost 40 employees now.

Along with their staff, their menu also grew, from one chocolate chip cookie to now more than 30 flavors.

“We make all of our jams in-house for our PBJ cookie, we make our fluff for the s’mores cookie in-house, our salted caramel pretzel. the caramel is homemade,” Sara said.

Homemade and locally sourced, each ingredient for each cookie is carefully selected, with love.

“We always want the ingredients to be clean. no artificial or unnatural flavors, no dyes in the cookies, no preservatives,” Sara said.

Taylor Chip also told abc27 they plan to expand. They’re staying local and are currently building a creamery in Lancaster County, where they can’t wait to offer ice cream in the near future.