Lancaster County business leaders establish plan for economic recovery

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — There is still some uncertainty as to when Lancaster County will get the green light to reopen, but there is now a 120-day timeline that lays out a road to recovery.

The plan, which was established by the Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Company of Lancaster, looks to get the economy running has four strategies:

Get financial aid out the door to businesses as efficiently and quickly as possible Develop a plan to get business to a ‘new normal’ safely and efficiently Be prepared to move leading economic drivers while supporting areas of the economy that will be slower to recover Measure progress – to build confidence and if needed, to course correct.

“Each of the strategies are interwoven and they’re all equally important,” says Lisa Riggs, President of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster.

The plan notes that before COVID-19 unemployment in Lancaster was at about 3%. Right now, it’s at about 19%.

Riggs said small businesses are hurt the most by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The longer the shutdown continues the less equipped they are for the duration of having no revenue and still carrying expenses,” she added.

As for when the economy should Chamber President and CEO Tom Baldrige said that’s to be determined. He said the plan is an important part of recovery.

“Those communities that have a plan ready to go are going to be in a much better place to go when we get the word we can,” Baldrige said. “This isn’t a rush to go, but it is trying to make sure we are ready to go.”

