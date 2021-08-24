Lancaster County Career and Technology Center creates new options for higher education

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Some high school students have new options for higher education with the Lancaster County Career and Technology Center.

The center has partnered with colleges to make it easier for students to get credits for their work. It could give some seniors a one-year head start on a college degree that would save students a lot of money.

“We’re connecting the dots so that starting from the high school level we’re connecting our degree program which we’ve had for about 10 years to that formally and tying that in with our partner’s post-secondary institutions,” the administrative director of Lancaster County Career and Technology Center said.

The center plans to add other degree programs, including veterinary technology and dental hygiene.