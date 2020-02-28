Lancaster County Central Park Garden plot rentals now available

Rent a garden plot in Lancaster County Central Park and enjoy your own homegrown produce throughout the season.

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster County Department of Parks and Recreation is renting garden plots.

Gardeners can select either a 20’x 20’or 20’x 40’ plot. Renters pay a one-time seasonal fee of $25.00 for a small plot and $31.00 for a larger plot.

The garden plots are located off Farm View Drive just off Golf Road in Lancaster County Central Park.

People of all skill levels can rent garden plots to grow their own flowers and vegetables. They are ideal for gardeners with limited space at home.

Park Naturalist and Central Park gardener Lisa J. Sanchez says, “Being involved in a community garden plot program provides an opportunity to meet people and to share gardening techniques, plants and food. It’s a great idea to grow your own food – to choose what you want to plant. Watching birds and other wildlife in their outdoor habitat is a plus.”

Anyone interested can register online for a plot at lancastercountyparks.org, visit the park office at 1050 Rockford Road in Lancaster, or call 717-299-8215. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.