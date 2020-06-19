Lancaster County Commissioner says it will move to green phase next Friday

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons says the county will move to the green phase of reopening next Friday, June, 26.
Parsons said on Twitter that he had a call from the governor’s staff indicating that Lancaster County will move to green.
“I believe the joint, bipartisan resolution of the PA General Assembly already ended his emergency declaration and powers. However, as many businesses, including those with licenses, continue to worry about his heavy handed enforcement measures, this will be welcomed news. We have been working non-stop as a community to get back on our feet and restore destroyed livelihoods. Lets keep the momentum up and come back stronger than ever Lancaster County!” Parsons said on Twitter.
