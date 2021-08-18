Lancaster County Commissioners approve contract for new ballot vendors

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County now has a new vendor who will print and manages its mail-in ballots.

NPC Inc. will take over from Michigan Election Resource, now known as Plerus, after egregious errors were made during the 2021 municipal primary. The commissioners voted to approve the contract on Wednesday.

“Going forward we did put a few things into the IFB such as getting logs, having samples sent to us which hasn’t been done before. Things like that, that’s going to allow us to see when things go wrong quicker so we don’t run into what we did last time,” Lancaster County Chief Registrar and Chief Clerk of Elections, Christa Miller said.

The county lost confidence in the previous company after they misprinted 12,000 ballots and even sent over 2,700 voters instructions intended for Delaware County voters.