LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa, (WHTM) — Lancaster County Commissioners are meeting for the first time since two of them announced a plan to slowly reopen the economy ahead of Governor Wolf’s orders.

They are discussing how to spend the $95-million in Federal Cares Act Funding and county-wide COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.

abc27’s Andrew Forgotch tuned in virtually to tweet the conference live:

I'm in the #Lancaster County Commissioner's meeting (it's a virtual meeting). I'm picking up the Tweets here …

Commissioners have gone back and forth on how to spend $95-million in Federal Cares Act Funding. It appears there will be a delay in the vote.

It appears they will hold public hearings on how the money will be spent. https://t.co/7pV2oAEa3S

Dr. Ripchinski said that this will not include antibody testing.

Dr. Michael Ripchinski from @LGHealth (county's largest healthcare provider) says they still have only tested 2% of the county's population.

Commissioners are currently talking about the possibility of county-wide contact tracing and testing with @LGHealth.

3.) Asymptomatic patients based on potential high-risk exposures discovered through contact tracing.



4.) Special populations like those having elected procedure, laboring mothers, or nursing home residents/employees based on agreement to testing and supplies.

1.) Exposure to known positive COVID-19 patient and 1 symptom.



2.) Any TWO of the following: fever, shortness of breath, cough, sore throat, headaches, mucle aches, loss of taste or smell, and chills.



(CONT)

Fullscreen during Dr. Ripchinski's presentation says those who would be tested include …

Dr. Ripchinski said they have a dedicated staff who could do that now, but cautions if cases increase that staff may need to treat patients.

Dr. Ripchinski says supplies of testing are increasing.

Question coming about where would testing be … Dr. Ripchinski says there would have to be multiple locations because he says tents everywhere wouldn't be an option.

Asked about cost to public — Dr. Ripchinski says there would be none and it would be covered under Federal Cares Act funding.