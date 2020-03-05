Lancaster County commissioners prepare for coronavirus armed with Trump advice

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Without a health department, Lancaster County commissioners are taking the lead when it comes to local coronavirus prevention.

Commissioners met with county emergency management officials and local health leaders on Wednesday to discuss necessary preparation.

“What we can do as commissioners, for the county, is to help to collaborate across the many organizations that are going to be involved,” Commissioner Josh Parsons said. “The coronavirus is spreading. We’ve seen it in Washington [state].”

He says Lancaster County has already been promised federal resources if an outbreak occurs.

Parsons and fellow commissioner Ray D’Agostino attended a briefing with President Trump and the CDC director on Tuesday. One of the briefing’s points was to dedicate more resources to senior citizens.

“We don’t want people to be fearful,” Parsons said. “It’s a serious situation but we’re being prudent and planning for it.”

Commissioners are also reminding residents to wash their hands and to keep frequently touched surfaces clean.

Parsons says commissioners are planning a community event where residents can ask and learn more about coronavirus.