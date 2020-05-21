Lancaster County Commissioners unite on asking governor for reopening

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) — There’s now more unification calling for Lancaster County to move into the yellow phase of Governor Wolf’s reopening plan.

On Thursday, Commissioner Craig Lehman said he wrote a letter to Wolf, earlier in the day, asking him to partially reopen the county.

During a weekly update on how Lancaster County is handling the coronavirus pandemic, Lehman said the county is ready to make the leap because as of Friday the county will have widespread contact tracing and county-wide Covid-19 testing in place.

The two other Lancaster County Commissioners, Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino, had placed the county in the yellow phase last week, but few businesses opened due to the fear of state citations and insurance issues.