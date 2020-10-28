Lancaster County Commissioners vote on CARES Act spending

Lancaster
Posted: / Updated:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Lancaster County Commissioners decided where the remaining federal CARES Act coronavirus relief funds would be allocated.

The Commissioners had $36 million left in federal funding to allocate or reallocate, with $10 million of the money providing economic recovery and $3 million to nursing homes. The additional money left over will allow schools and local municipalities to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

“It goes more toward protecting lives and livelihoods,” Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said. He said this CARES Act money will provide financial support and protect the most vulnerable communities.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss