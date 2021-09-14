Lancaster County community gets newly constructed plant; drinking water made safe again

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — After years of waiting, a Lancaster County community finally has safer drinking water. On Tuesday, Sept. 14, the Department of Environmental Protection handed over the keys for a newly constructed plant in Leacock Township.

This step was necessary after officials learned in 2004 that the area’s groundwater was contaminated with the chemical TCE, or trichloroethylene.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, TCE “is a volatile organic compound used mostly in industrial and commercial processes.”

Since then, abc27 is told that people relied on private wells where they could access safe water. Now, they can switch and use water from the new system.

“The system here was a total of $22 million. That’s about what we bring into our hazardous site clean-up fund so it underlines the importance of having good resources and good funding so we can deal with issues like this again,” Patrick McDonnell, Department of Environmental Protection secretary, said.

The new water system will ultimately deliver reliably clean water to 450 businesses and residential homes.