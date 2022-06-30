LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Pool, which is located at 1050 Rockford Road in Lancaster is scheduled to open for the Fourth of July weekend.

The pool will be open to the public starting on Saturday, July 2. Below are the hours for the pool between July 2 and July 10.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Saturday, July 2, – 12:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Sunday, July 3, – 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Monday, July 4 – 12:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Friday, July 8, 2022 – 12:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Saturday, July 9, 2022 – 12:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Sunday, July 10, 2022 – 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm

To help with the opening of the community pool, the School District of Lancaster County Day, The Red Cross, and the YMCA all contributed to allowing the pool to open for the weekend.

There will be daily pool admission for anyone that is three years or older at $9 per day. Children under the age of two are free.

More information about summer hours and an updated schedule can be seen by clicking here.