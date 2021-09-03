Lancaster County continues to recover from Ida; Bureau of Water operating a reduced capacity

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The rain left behind by Ida is still causing some major headaches in Lancaster County. Some roads remain closed. Even the Bureau of Water is still operating at reduced capacity from debris accumulated along Conestoga River, which swelled to some historic levels.

For Mathe Lossandja who lives along that river, it was the first time he saw weather this intense since he came to America.

“At 10, 11 I tried to wake up. I saw there was a lot of water, man. The water was a lot up to this side. I was wondering what was going on and I know it was rain but part of it is nature coming down,” Mathe Lossandja, a Lancaster resident, said.

Officials are urging everyone to report any damage, as that will determine whether the county receives any aid from FEMA.

For now, experts say these storms are here to stay.

“The breadth of some of the storms we’re getting they’re happening more often and sometimes with more intensity,” Stephen Campbell, Director of Public Works in the City of Lancaster, said.

While the infrastructure held up this time, Lancaster city is doing everything it can to stay afloat.

“I am very optimistic about how our system will be able to manage those, but it does mean we have to stay aware and stay on top of, monitor how it performs storm by storm, circumstance by circumstance,” Campbell added.