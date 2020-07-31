Lancaster County Coroner confirms identities of 2 bodies found in a burned vehicle

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Coroner coroner identified the two bodies found in a burned vehicle in Manor Township on Tuesday.

The coroner says 29-year-old, Jonathan Rivera and 33-year-old, Eugenio Morales-Torres died from multiple gunshot wounds and their deaths have been ruled homicides.

Ezequiel B. Almodovar is wanted for his involvement in the deaths of the two men.

ICYMI: Ezequiel Almodovar has been charged with killing the 2 people found dead in Manor Twp on Tuesday. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/4iVWiHjVFH — Andrew Forgotch (@AndrewABC27) July 29, 2020

For most of the day on Tuesday police had a portion of Charlestown Road blocked off.

Firefighters told ABC 27 News they were called to the area early Tuesday morning for a truck that was on fire and firefighters said that’s what started the investigation.

According to investigators, Rivera and Morales-Torres were shot at Almodovar’s home in Upper Leacock Township.

Police were told the two men planned to meet someone they knew as “Zeke” Monday night.

After being shot, police say both men were placed in the bed of Morales-Torres’ pickup truck. The truck was then driven to the farm lane off of Charlestown Road in Manor Township, and set on fire.

In addition to the homicide charges, Almodovar is charged with arson, tampering with evidence and two counts of abuse of corpse.

Police consider Almodovar armed and dangerous.

