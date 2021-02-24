Lancaster County Coroner rules Miller case a homicide, confirms victim had cerebral palsy

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday the Lancaster County Coroner confirmed 19-year-old Helen Miller died from multiple stab wounds and ruled her case a homicide.

On Feb. 22, Lancaster County police confirmed 14-year-old Claire Miller was charged with killing her wheelchair-bound sister early Monday morning. The Coroner confirmed Helen had cerebral palsy on Wednesday, as well.

Manheim Township Police arrested Claire after she admitted to stabbing Helen overnight.

Attorneys are still trying to figure out the next court date for Claire, who is being charged as an adult in her sister’s homicide investigation.