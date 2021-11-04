Lancaster County Courthouse bomb threat under investigation, building deemed safe

LANCASTER, Pa. (WTHM) — Lancaster County Detectives are investigating a bomb threat that was made early Thursday morning.

According to police, an email containing the threat was received at the court office of the Lancaster County Courthouse at 7:35 a.m.

Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department did a search of the entire building and found no evidence of a threat. Courthouse services were not interrupted.

Anyone with any information related to the incident is asked to call 717-299-8100.