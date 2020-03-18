Live Now
Lancaster County courts to close to public

Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa, (WHTM) — Lancaster County has issued an Administrative Order on Wednesday ordering the Court of Common Pleas of Lancaster County and all Magisterial District Judge offices to close to the public except for emergency cases.

The Administrative Order is effective as of 5 p.m. Wednesday and will remain tentative until April 15, at 8 a.m.

All court proceedings scheduled during this time period will be rescheduled. The full order can be read by clicking on the link contained in this post.

Sourced via CRIMEWATCH®: https://lancaster.crimewatchpa.com/lititzpd/11450/post/lancaster-county-courts-close-public-except-emergency-proceedings

