Live Now
ABC27 News at Noon
1  of  17
Closings & Delays
Belco Community Credit Union Calvary Independent Harrisburg Centenary United Methodist Church Cumberland Co. Senior Centers Dover Township Halifax Area Schools Hampden Township MOUNT ZION EVAN LUTHERAN,.LEWISBERRY Mt Zion Lutheran Church in York Salem Lutheran Church, Marion Salem U.C.C. Harrisburg Shippensburg First Church of God Skylimitmarketing Sport Memorabilia Auction Rescheduled St. Peters Lutheran Church Highspire Trinity Lutheran Camp Hill United Baptist Walnut Street Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept

Lancaster County DA asking business owners to voluntarily close physical locations

Lancaster
Posted: / Updated:

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa, (WHTM) — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office is asking business owners to voluntary follow Governor Wolf’s mandate to temporarily close their non-essential business locations.

The ultimate goal according to the DA is to keep residents safe by closing the locations that give people a platform to congregate.

The district attorney’s office says police do have the authority to enforce Governor Wolf’s mandate in the form of a citation or a criminal charge if there is no compliance.

” We are hopeful such action will not be required. We wish safety to everyone and ask for compliance as we all work together to flatten the curve” Said District Attorney, Heather Adams.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss