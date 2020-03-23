Lancaster County DA asking business owners to voluntarily close physical locations

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa, (WHTM) — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office is asking business owners to voluntary follow Governor Wolf’s mandate to temporarily close their non-essential business locations.

The ultimate goal according to the DA is to keep residents safe by closing the locations that give people a platform to congregate.

The district attorney’s office says police do have the authority to enforce Governor Wolf’s mandate in the form of a citation or a criminal charge if there is no compliance.

” We are hopeful such action will not be required. We wish safety to everyone and ask for compliance as we all work together to flatten the curve” Said District Attorney, Heather Adams.