Lancaster County DA gives update on Park City Center shooting investigation

abc27 will have a livestream of the press conference in the player above at 9:30 a.m.

(WHTM) — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office will host a news conference today to discuss developments in the shooting at Park City Center that happened last Sunday.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon where police say there was an altercation between two men in the mall’s JCPenny area. During this, they say multiple shots were fired.

They said one of the men, a 16-year-old Lancaster resident, was carrying a gun and there was a struggle. After that, other people got involved and another shot was fired.

An uninvolved bystander, after hearing the shots, joined the altercation and later fired their gun and struck one of the suspects. Police mention he was carrying his gun legally.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Police say six shots total were fired from the two guns. Both weapons were recovered by police.

The original armed suspect was hospitalized after being shot and is now in police custody. Two men and one woman were who got involved with the altercation were also injured but are expected to survive.

The question now is whether the bystander, who police say is a 50-year-old man who’s been cooperative, will be charged for firing his legally owned gun at the shooting suspect. Park City Center currently has a no-gun policy on the property.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to abc27 on-air and online for the latest.