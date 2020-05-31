Lancaster County District Attorney comments on death of George Floyd, protests

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County District Attorney Office is speaking out about the death of George Floyd, and the protests being held in the county.

The district attorneys office released the following statement:

Police officers, like all public servants, are held to a high standard of performance – as they should be. They have chosen a profession like no other and have sworn to protect and serve everyone – regardless of who they are, what they look like, or what they believe – and risk their lives every day to do so.

We are sickened by the tragedy that occurred in Minneapolis and know that its impact is felt all over the country, including right here in Lancaster County. Such conduct has no place or purpose in law enforcement; it tarnishes the noble police officers who serve all communities evenly and honorably.

The police officers stationed at protest displays happening in Lancaster County are not there to silence voices or quelch the freedom of peaceful protest; rather, they are stationed in order to protect and serve the community: businesses, residents, public property and those who gather in protest.

‘Our hopes are that those who protest choose to do so peacefully and safely, so their messages are heard and purpose is achieved. Acts of violence only serve as a detriment to the sense of security and community we cherish and work so hard to preserve.’

Our office, along with the many civic stakeholders throughout Lancaster County, and the many fine members of our local law enforcement agencies, are committed to ensuring that policing is done with integrity, transparency and dignity for all communities.

Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office