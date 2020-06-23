Lancaster County doctor accused of unlawful drug prescriptions

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County psychiatrist is accused of prescribing drugs without proper evaluations.
The Attorney General says Bassam El-Borno prescribed Adderall and Ritalin then charged patients 50 to $75 per prescription.
The State Attorney General also says that mostly happened with no office visits, yet the doctor allegedly billed insurance companies for office visits.
