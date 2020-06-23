Live Now
ABC27 News Daybreak

Lancaster County doctor accused of unlawful drug prescriptions

Lancaster

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County psychiatrist is accused of prescribing drugs without proper evaluations.

The Attorney General says Bassam El-Borno prescribed Adderall and Ritalin then charged patients 50 to $75 per prescription.

The State Attorney General also says that mostly happened with no office visits, yet the doctor allegedly billed insurance companies for office visits.

Top Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss