Lancaster County doctor charged with assaulting high school student

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) – A Quarryville doctor previously accused of having inappropriate contact with a patient is now charged with assaulting a minor.

William R. Vollmar, 55, of Willow Street is now charged with sexual contact with a student, corruption of minors, unlawful sexual contact with a minor and indecent assault.

According to court paperwork, Vollmar was contracted with Conestoga Valley School District for medical consulting services when the assault happened. A 17-year-old reported receiving a massage from Vollmar between January and February of this year in the Conestoga Valley High School Athletic Trainer’s Room. The teen told investigators during the massage Vollmar reached down the victim’s underwear and touched the victim’s penis.

The 17-year-old said he received another treatment from Vollmar between late March and early April where Vollmar again touched his penis. The victim said he did not give Vollmar permission to touch him in his private area.

According to court paperwork, Vollmar also worked with Middletown, Lampeter-Strasburg, Pequea Valley, Conestoga Valley, Octorara, and Solanco school districts. He also worked for Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology and was a medical support member for Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association for district and state athletic competitions.

Vollmar was previously charged with a misdemeanor for with having inappropriate contact with a another patient.

Vollmar worked for Diamantoni and Associates Family Practice before retiring earlier this month.

Vollmar is being held at Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.