EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — The suspect accused of causing a May 2021 crash in East Petersburg Borough that killed two Mount Joy siblings has been taken into custody following a lengthy investigation, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.

Cesar Torres, a 38-year-old resident of Pembroke Pines, Florida, was involved in a crash on the evening of May 22, 2021. The collision between a pickup truck and tractor-trailer in East Petersburg Borough, Lancaster County, left the pickup truck overturned on its roof and engulfed by fire, the NLCRPD says.

Inside the pickup truck were siblings Leonard Christian Kasper and Brandie Leigh Kasper. They were trapped inside the truck and later pronounced dead at the scene due to smoke inhalation, burns, and multiple traumatic injuries received in the crash, according to the NLCRPD.

Torres was driving the tractor-trailer, which was also on fire when police arrived at the scene. He was not injured in the crash, NLCRPD says.

Torres was charged with homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter, in addition to some summary offenses, almost a year after the crash. A long investigation alleges that Torres caused the crash when he failed to stop for a clearly visible red light. The investigation said that Torres has sufficient time and distance to see the light and come to a stop before entering the intersection.

Torres is in the custody of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office in Florida and is awaiting further legal processes before returning to Pennsylvania to face the criminal charges.