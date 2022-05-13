LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County judge ruled that the county commissioners violated the law when they failed to post a public notice when considering ballot drop boxes. They are required to post meeting agendas on their website at least 24 hours in advance.

The commissioners decided not to install a drop box at the government building despite using one in 2020 and 2021.

After the ruling, the drop box was installed at the county government building. According to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline, the commissioners, who make up the board of elections, are expected to pass a resolution removing the drop box on Monday, the day before the primary election.

In-person voting in the Pennsylvania primary runs from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.